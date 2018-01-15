Police: Livermore man punches, severely injures mom in hospital parking lot

LIVERMORE (KRON) — A 26-year-old Livermore man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday, police said.

Brian Bertoli allegedly punched his mother on Monday morning in a hospital parking lot in Pleasanton, leaving her with major injuries to the head.

Before officers arrived, the suspect reportedly ran toward old Santa Rita Road. Then, an officer spotted him.

Bertoli allegedly refused to obey officers and struggled with them before being taken down with a stun gun.

Here is the full statement from police:

On January 15, 2018 at 6:44 am, Pleasanton Police officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Stanford Valley Care Hospital for the report of a male subject punching a female. Several officers responded to the area. As officers were responding, the suspect, later identified as Brian Bertoli (Livermore), fled the area toward Old Santa Rita Road. Officers arrived and began searching the area. A short time later, one officer located Bertoli in front of 3657 Old Santa Rita Road. Bertoli was highly agitated, covered in blood and refused to comply with the officer’s commands. As officers moved in to detain Bertoli, he began struggling. A Taser was deployed and Bertoli was taken into custody without further incident. Officers located the victim, Bertoli’s mother, at Stanford Valley Care Hospital as she was being treated for major head injuries including a large laceration over her left eye that appeared to have been caused by a sharp weapon. She also had lacerations to her hands and severe swelling to her eyes and nose. The victim was transported to Eden Hospital due to the possible head trauma. Bertoli was arrested for multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with intent to commit mayhem, and resisting arrest. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES