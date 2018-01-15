VIDEO: Officer shoots armed man saying ‘kill me’ outside Rohnert Park police station

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in Rohnert Park, according to Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Around 10:40 p.m. officers heard multiple shots fired in front of their main Public Safety Station, police said.

When officers went outside to investigate, they found a man in the plaza park with a gun. They say he was asking to be shot by police.

Officers called for an emergency negotiator right away.

While the negotiator was en route to the scene, officers say they tried to communicate with the suspect, who was reportedly telling officers “kill me.”

Breaking-Rohnert Park, CA police say person outside their station saying kill me, kill me. Approach officer pic.twitter.com/YtRF1H7Lyi — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 15, 2018

After an hour of talking with the suspect, he allegedly “started advancing on the officers,” police said.

Officers tried to move away from the suspect in order to safely continue their conversation with him.

However, he reportedly kept walking towards the officers while “disregarding all commands to drop his weapon,” police said.

Fearing for his life, one of the officers ended up shooting him.

That same officer immediately ran over to the suspect to provide first aid. An ambulance was called to the scene, and the suspect was taken to the hospital.

There are no updates on his condition at this time.

Names of the officer and suspect are not yet being released.

This is an on-going investigation being handled by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Breaking-officer involved shooting outside of Rohnert Park’s Police Station. Investigators on scene @kron4news pic.twitter.com/NnkZ6iT9SW — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 15, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES