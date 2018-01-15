Police: San Jose man arrested for molesting underage girl at school in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — A San Jose man is in custody for allegedly molesting an underage girl in Sunnyvale, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Last Friday police arrested 23-year-old Henry Reed for “annoying and molesting a minor,” police said.

Earlier in the day school officials contacted authorities reporting that Reed may have interacted inappropriately with a 17-year-old victim. The name of the school was not released.

Patrol officers and a detective were assigned to the case.

The victim provided evidence that Reed made inappropriate comments and requests to her.

She told officers he touched her inappropriately and forced her to do the same to him.

Reed was booked into County jail on two felony charges of sending indecent matter to a minor (Penal Code 288.2), and two misdemeanor charges of annoying and molesting a minor (Penal Code 647.6).

Investigators found that Reed has worked with minors in a part-time capacity as a musician assistant at various schools throughout the county.

At this time no other victims have been identified, according to police.

Anyone with information related to any possible additional victims is urged to contact the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Karin Jenks at (408) 730-7129.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES