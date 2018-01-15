San Francisco Giants trade for All Star outfielder

By Published: Updated:
Andrew McCutchen

(KRON) The San Francisco Giants have traded for All Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

And by baseball reporter Ken Rosenthal:

This is the second All Star the Giants have acquired in the off season.

In mid-Decemember third baseman Evan Longoria was added to the team.

The Giants’ brass realizes adding Longoria to the lineup and an already-talented infield gives San Francisco a far better chance of bouncing back from a surprising last-place season in the NL West.

An offense-producing third baseman the Giants sought this winter, Longoria was traded from Tampa Bay for outfielder Denard Span, star infield prospect Christian Arroyo and two minor league pitchers.

The 32-year-old leaves Tampa Bay as the longest-tenured player in franchise history, after spending 10 of his big league seasons in a Rays uniform. He is the club’s leader with 1,435 games, 261 home runs and 892 RBIs. Longoria started all 30 of the Rays’ postseason games at third.

Longoria batted .261 with 20 homers and 86 RBIs last season. The 2008 AL Rookie of the Year and three-time Gold Glover has played at least 156 games in each of the past five seasons and hit 20 or more home runs in all of those years.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s