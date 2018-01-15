Sheriff’s deputy shoots man with BBQ skewer in north Tahoe

By Published:
RENO, Nev. (AP) — An officer-involved shooting investigation is under way at Lake Tahoe after a California sheriff’s deputy shot a man who allegedly tried to stab him with a large metal barbecue skewer.

Placer County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Scott says the incident occurred at about 4 a.m. Sunday on the lake’s north shore where the deputy was responding to a 911 call about a man acting “bizarre” at a home in Carnelian Bay about 5 miles (8 kilometers) southwest of the Nevada-California line.

The suspect was flown to Renown Regional Medical center where his name and condition have not been released.

The deputy wasn’t hurt.

Scott says the suspect answered the door with the metal skewer, refused repeated commands to drop it, then lunged at the deputy. He says the deputy “stopped the threat with his service weapon.”

The investigation is continuing.

