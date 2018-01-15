SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As cases of the flu soar in California, the fight against the virus is getting tougher–Walgreens is reporting it has a limited supply of Tamiflu in the Bay Area.

That is the anti-viral prescription medicine that treats the flu.

Once KRON4 heard that Walgreens was reporting a limited supply of Tamiflu, we wanted to know if this was widespread.

According to public health officials, this year’s flu season is shaping up to be the nastiest one in the last 10 years.

“The most cases in 10 years at this time in the season,” Marin Public Health Officer Dr. Matthew Willis said.

All these cases of the flu are straining the supply Tamiflu, the most common anti-viral prescription drug used to treat the flu.

A Walgreens spokesperson told KRON4 the high demand for Tamiflu in the Bay Area has lead to some of their pharmacies reporting a limited supply.

KRON4 spoke with several pharmacists at different Walgreens in the Bay Area. They said as of Monday, they were fully stocked, but they have had days where they ran out.

KRON4 then called several Rite Aids in the Bay Area. The ones we spoke with each had under 10 adult Tamiflu regiments left. One only had three.

Two Rite Aids were out of the children Tamiflu prescription.

In a statement sent to KRON4, Rite Aid says they are not suffering from a shortage of Tamiflu. And at most, a location may be temporarily out of stock but customers can generally find it at another location.

CVS also sent KRON4 a statement, basically saying the same as Rite Aid–that they are not experiencing severe Tamiflu shortages on their end.

Some stores may run out but should be re-supplied the next day.

So far, none of the public health agencies in the Bay Area have sent out alerts about Tamiflu shortages, but Dr. Willis says Marin County is aware of the Tamiflu supply concerns, and they are keeping an eye on it.

Dr. Willis says the best way to slow down this spike of flu cases we are seeing is for the infected to not pass it on.

“If you cough, use your elbow,” Dr. Willis said. “The droplets land on surface areas and then someone touches it and touches their face.”

If you have been prescribed Tamiflu, the big three pharmacies Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid tell KRON4 people should call first the pharmacy they are headed to and make sure they have Tamiflu in stock before going to drop off a prescription.

