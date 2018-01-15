VIDEO: Rain to soak Bay Area Monday night into Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Widespread rain is on its way to the Bay Area Monday and will likely last through Tuesday morning.

KRON4’s Rebecca Strom reports showers will start in the North Bay this afternoon.

The rain will be heavy at times, making its way around the Bay Area into the evening.

Showers will last through the overnight hours into the Tuesday morning commute.

Sunny skies are expected to return Wednesday.

We’re tracking two #NorCal storm systems this week. It appears the cooler and stormy weather pattern will likely continue into next week as well! Here is next week’s outlook #cawx pic.twitter.com/we5hQnKjsb — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 14, 2018

