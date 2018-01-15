VIDEO: Rain to soak Bay Area Monday night into Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Pedestrians carry umbrellas as they walk down Market Street on February 17, 2011 in San Francisco, California. Wet and stormy weather continues to drench the San Francisco Bay Area and is forecast to continue through the holiday weekend with a 60 percent chance of rain each day until President's Day. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Widespread rain is on its way to the Bay Area Monday and will likely last through Tuesday morning.

KRON4’s Rebecca Strom reports showers will start in the North Bay this afternoon.

The rain will be heavy at times, making its way around the Bay Area into the evening.

Showers will last through the overnight hours into the Tuesday morning commute.

Sunny skies are expected to return Wednesday.

