VIDEO: Woman delivers own baby in Target parking lot

BOSTON, MA (WCMH) — Sara Tolliday had no choice but to give birth to her baby girl in the parking lot of a Target while sitting in her car.

Friday night, Tolliday and her husband Sam were on their way to the hospital after Sara went into labor, a few days before her due date.

“So I was getting ready and then things started to progress a bit, faster than expected,” Sara told WMUR.

Before they could reach the hospital, Sara’s water broke. A few minutes later, they were pulled over in the parking lot of a Target.

“I was just telling myself, ‘I have to do this right now. I have to do this myself,’ and I couldn’t even say it out loud because if I said it out loud, then I think I just would’ve panicked,” said Sara.

Soon after parking, little Liv Tolliday was born.

“I delivered her myself, I guess,” Sara told WMUR.

Liv’s official time of birth is 1:13am, Saturday, the moment dispatchers answered Sam’s 911 call.

Mommy, Daddy, and Liv are all doing fine at Wentworth-Douglas Hospital, the same place Sara works.

“It’s pretty amazing. Your body just does some amazing things,” said Sara.

