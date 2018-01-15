Yes, “Dilly” is a real word

(WIVB) — That silly-sounding word you’ve been hearing in Bud Light commercials didn’t start there — “Dilly” is actually a real word.
According to a tweet sent out by Merriam-Webster on Sunday afternoon, “dilly” is an adjective that means “delightful.”
In the Bud Light commercials, a number of characters are typically seen stating the phrase “dilly dilly” in an act of celebration.
Merriam-Webster says the word is obsolete, and that more people look up its meaning on Sundays.
