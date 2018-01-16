12-year-old dog dies of flu in South Bay

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Veterinarians in the South Bay report the dog flu is continuing to spread, and now, at least one dog has died from canine influenza.

Vets at United Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Hospital in Campbell have seen nearly 60 suspected cases in the last few weeks.

So far, 11 have tested positive for the dog flu. One of those dogs, a 12-year-old husky, died Monday after coming down with pneumonia.

Dog flu is typically not fatal, nor do most dogs require hospitalization.

In most cases, dogs can be treated by a vet with medicine and recover at home in two-to-three weeks.

Symptoms include coughing, nasal discharge, lack of appetite, fever, and fatigue.

Dog flu is highly contagious and can be passed from dog to dog, as well as from an infected dog to a person and then to another dog.

Humans cannot contract the dog flu. There is a vaccine, and while not 100 percent effective, vets say it can reduce the chances of getting dog flu and reduce the severity of the flu if a dog does get it.

Vets recommend that dogs that appear sick should see a vet and stay away from other dogs, meaning no doggy daycare, grooming, or group walks.

