SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is finally getting a Shake Shack, the New York-based burger chain confirmed to KRON4 Tuesday.

The first-ever Shake Shack will open in Palo Alto at the Stanford Shopping Center. They are anticipating a fall opening.

Representatives tell KRON4 they are also considering locations in Marin County and San Francisco’s Marina District.

The menu will feature all the Shack classics, including the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun shakes, plus a selection of frozen custard concretes “in collaboration with local food purveyors.”

“Throughout our team’s over 30-year history in fine dining at Union Square Hospitality Group, we’ve long admired the talented chefs, winemakers and artisans of the Bay Area’s vibrant food scene,” said Randy Garutti, Shake Shack CEO.

“It is with great respect and humility that we enter that landscape, deepen our West Coast roots, and bring a new community gathering place to this iconic city after so many year,” Garutti said.

The Palo Alto location will take over the Well Fargo bank that’s attached to the PF Chang’s.

Representatives say the Shake Shack will be reminiscent of their original Shack in New York City’s Madison Square Park.

The burger chain is often pitted against In-N-Out in the never-ending debate of who has better burgers, East Coast or West Coast.

