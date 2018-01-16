California mother arrested in the death of her 5-month-old girl

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE) — A mother was arrested Monday night in the death of her 5-month-old girl, the Porterville Police Department said.

Around 9 p.m., the Police Department responded to Sierra View Medical Center regarding a report of an infant that arrived for treatment and was not breathing.

Officers arrived at the hospital and learned that the 5-month-old was pronounced dead.

The cause of death was immediately identified as suspicious as the girl had suffered major injuries, the Police Department said.

A search warrant was served at the home of the child and family, and evidence was collected, the Police Department said. The parents of the infant were transported to the Police Department and interviewed.

The girl’s mother, Angelica Castro, was arrested on homicide charges.

She was booked into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff and is being held without bail.

Anyone with information on this case should call Detective Orlando Ortiz at (559) 782-7400.

