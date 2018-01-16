CHP: Woman arrested for felony DUI after officer seriously hurt in crash on Hwy 4

CONCORD (KRON) — A woman is arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after a CHP officer was injured while responding to a car crash Monday in Concord, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:15 p.m., a motorcycle officer from Contra Costa CHP was responding to a non-injury crash involving two cars on Highway 4 at Port Chicago Highway.

The officer, Offiicer Lendway, was helping the people move their cars to the median, where they could more safely exchange information.

Offiicer Lendway parked his motorcycle behind the two cars, a Lexus and a Ford F-150.

After he got off his bike, “a black 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer was driving off the roadway and within the center median passing all traffic, and approaching Officer Lendway’s parked motorcycle,” CHP said.

The Chevy crashed into the motorcycle, “launching it to the right, into the lanes of traffic,” CHP said.

The driver of the Chevy did not stop, and rammed right into the Ford truck, pushing it into Officer Lendway and the Lexus.

The truck partially landed on top of the officer, causing major injuries.

Meanwhile, a blue 2005 Subaru Legacy and a silver 2001 Dodge Ram both swerved to avoid the motorcycle in the middle of the freeway and crashed into each other.

A total of six cars ended up being involved in the accident.

Officer Lendway was taken to the hospital with injuries that are serious, but not life-threatening, according to CHP.

52-year-old Tammy Peggy Louise Walker of Pittsburg, the driver of the Chevy Blazer, was arrested for felony DUI causing great bodily injury to another person while driving under the influence, CHP said.

CHP says drunk driving is a factor in this collision, but the incident is still under investigation.

Any witnesses, or anyone with more information about what happened is asked to please call Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.

