DALY CITY (KRON) — Daly City police are looking for two thieves who stole a wallet from an elderly shopper, police tweeted on Tuesday.
Police say the thieves used her credit cards to buy over $1,000 in merchandise at the Colma Target.
The two robbed the woman at around 4:41 p.m. on Monday as she shopped at a Trader Joe’s. The thieves took the credit cards from her purse.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (650)-991-8119.
