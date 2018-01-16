Daly City thieves steal wallet from elderly shopper’s purse, used her credit cards at Target

Published:

DALY CITY (KRON) — Daly City police are looking for two thieves who stole a wallet from an elderly shopper, police tweeted on Tuesday.

Police say the thieves used her credit cards to buy over $1,000 in merchandise at the Colma Target.

The two robbed the woman at around 4:41 p.m. on Monday as she shopped at a Trader Joe’s. The thieves took the credit cards from her purse.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (650)-991-8119.

