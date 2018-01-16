Fire burns at two, 3-story San Francisco residential buildings; Taylor Street closed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fire is burning at two, three-story San Francisco residential buildings on Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said.
People are being asked to avoid the area of 1426 Taylor St.
The two-alarm fire broke out at around 3:47 p.m. and was contained just before 4:30 p.m.
One building had six units and the other had 14 units.
No injuries have been reported, and there are no reports of displaced residents.
San Francisco fire
