Fire burns at two, 3-story San Francisco residential buildings; Taylor Street closed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fire is burning at two, three-story San Francisco residential buildings on Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said.

People are being asked to avoid the area of 1426 Taylor St.

The two-alarm fire broke out at around 3:47 p.m. and was contained just before 4:30 p.m.

One building had six units and the other had 14 units.

No injuries have been reported, and there are no reports of displaced residents.

San Francisco fire

