Get KRON4 News Flash Briefings on your Amazon Alexa device

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 News now produces weather forecasts tailored specifically to your Alexa-enabled devices, including the Echo, Echo Dot, Tap, Fire TV and more.

It’s easy to add KRON4 to your flash briefing list by searching for “KRON4” in the Skills section of the Alexa app.

You can also click/tap here for a direct link.

Here’s How:

  • Open the Alexa App, on iOS or
  • Select “Skills” from the dropdown menu and search for “KRON4”.
  • Tap on “KRON4” in the search results and choose “Enable Skill” to add your KRON4 to your flash briefing.

Once the skill is added to your flash briefing, just say “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?” or “Alexa, what’s in the news?”

KRON4 News will provide you with new briefings throughout the day with the latest local news and weather.

