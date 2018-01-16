KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors edge Cavs on the road 118-108

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending today on KRON4’s Morning Buzz the Warriors beat the Cavaliers on the road, a locker room “fight” is broken up in L.A., and the Giants add a new star to the roster.

The Warriors are on fire and the Cavs couldn’t cool them off.

Golden State dominated the second half en route to a 118-108 victory in LeBron’s house. Hot shooting, especially for Kevin Durant, who torched the defense with 32 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals.

This marked the Cavalier’s fourth straight loss.

Back to trying to cool off the Dubs… You could hear screams coming from the locker room after the game because there was no hot water in the visiting locker room showers!

Most of the Warriors players emerged shivering from taking a quick wash-off with the cold water. Cheap trick or plumbing problem?

On to other locker room locker room hi-jinx, this time in Los Angeles.

Chris Paul returned as a Houston Rocket to take on his old team.

The game featured two ejections, a war of words, and a Blake Griffin-Mike D’Antoni altercation.

The bad blood didn’t stop their. It carried in to the locker room when a group of Rockets stormed the Clipper locker room looking for a fight.

Cops were called, but not a single fist flew. Shaq and Barkley could barely tell the story they were laughing so hard.

In Bay Area baseball news, the San Francisco Giants get center fielder Andrew McCutchen from the Pirates. He hit 28 home runs in a bounce-back 2017 season. The Orange and Black also recently acquired Evan Longoria to replace “Panda” at third base.

After a 98-loss season, the Giants want to build a 2018 team that could compete for the playoffs, rather than blast the thing apart and start over.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES