SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Thousands of dollars worth of cash and prescription drugs were stolen from a South Bay pharmacy, and on Tuesday night, the thieves are still on the loose.

It happened at the Rite Aid pharmacy on El Camino Real in Santa Clara.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no one was here and no one was hurt, but it appears these thieves knew exactly what they were going after.

On Tuesday night a handyman was busy at work installing new locks on the door to Rite Aid.

Sources tell KRON4 this burglary went down around 3 a.m. They went on to say that the thieves took thousands in cash from the ATM inside and the store safe.

They broke into the pharmacy as well and stole prescription drugs. Sources say it appears they even cut security wires.

Police say no arrests have been made in the case. Some customers KRON4 spoke with on Tuesday evening were shocked.

Others said it just sounds too easy like the bad guys knew the place too well.

Officers tell KRON4 they are in the midst of working this case.

They say they’re actively investigating this incident and hope to have more information to share as it becomes available.

