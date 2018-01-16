SAN JOSE (KRON) — Twelve people have been arrested in a San Jose gang sweep for a series of robberies, carjackings, burglaries, and a shooting, police said on Tuesday.

More than 50 officers conducted the “large-scale” operation last week targeting a violent criminal gang responsible for the crimes, police said. Officers also seized stolen property and weapons during the gang sweep.

Police say the crew was responsible for 30 robberies and carjackings in the city since the summer of 2017. During one of the robberies, the victim was assaulted and suffered a major head injury, authorities said.

Police added the gang used stolen cars and guns during the crime spree.

On Wednesday, authorities served eight search and arrest warrants in San Jose and served one in Morgan Hill.

Seven adults and five minors were arrested.

The adults were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple charges.

They include robbery, carjacking, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, child endangerment, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of drugs, and gang enhancement.

The minors were booked into juvenile hall on the same charges.

The following items were seized as evidence:

7 firearms

One carjacked vehicle was recovered

$2,000 in US Currency

Ammunition

Replica firearms

Stun gun, pepper spray & knives