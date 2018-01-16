Police trying to identify patient in Alameda emergency room

Published:

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Police are asking for help identifying a patient who is in the emergency room at Alameda hospital.

Police have released a photo of the man.

The emergency room staff is trying to find his friends, family, or anyone who might know the man’s name.

