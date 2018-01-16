ALAMEDA (KRON) — Police are asking for help identifying a patient who is in the emergency room at Alameda hospital.

Police have released a photo of the man.

The emergency room staff is trying to find his friends, family, or anyone who might know the man’s name.

DO YOU KNOW THIS PERSON? Officers & emergency room staff at the Alameda Hospital are working together to identify this individual & locate his friends or family. Please contact our non-emergency number, (510) 337-8340, with any information. RT to help quickly identify. pic.twitter.com/7hd0skHG8f — AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) January 16, 2018

