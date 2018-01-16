Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Dow breaks above 26,000 for first time

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s James Fletcher talk about the Dow breaking records, a government shutdown, and Bitcoin.
The Dow rose 220 points to break above 26,000 for the first time.
Congress has until Friday to pass a funding bill and avoid a government shutdown.
Bitcoin slid as much as 18 percent on Tuesday to a six-week low, as fears of a regulatory crackdown on the market spread after reports suggested it was still possible that South Korea could ban trading in cryptocurrencies.
Black answers a viewer’s question: What is the biggest risk to the stock market right now?
