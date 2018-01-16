ANTIOCH (KRON) — Frightening moments for 49 Antioch residents after a fire broke out in their assisted-living facility on Tuesday afternoon.

A laundry dryer caught fire at around 1:15 p.m. at the Country Place Assisted Living facility. The fire set off sprinklers, which firefighters credit for saving the building, but it’s also one of the reasons why the seniors can’t stay there tonight–there’s water along with smoke damage inside.

KRON4 is told three buses came to pick up those 49 people living at the assisted-living center that specifically cares for seniors with Alzheimer’s.

So, it’s already a chaotic situation that may have further confused these people. A caregiver from a senior center next door saw firetrucks when he got to work.

He explained some of the challenges the fire victims may have faced, based on his own experience working with elderly people.

“The biggest thing is probably the shock for the residents because they might not know what’s going on,” caregiver Ronald Rodriguez said. “And going to a new place, they get used to being home, and also getting all of their belongings and notifying the family members and everything. So, it’s going to be challenging the first few nights and stuff, but usually, once they get settled in and stuff, they’ll be good for it.”

Oddly enough, caregivers next door say their senior facility also caught fire in the past for the same reason–a laundry dryer.

And just for some perspective, they tell KRON4 the next challenge will be repairing the space quickly enough to get these people back to a place their familiar with because the water damage from their fire took five months to fix.

