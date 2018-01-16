VIDEO: Gospel singers, dramatic representation of MLK in Marin

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

MARIN (KRON) — In Marin City, there were gospel singers and a dramatic representation of the civil rights leader Marin Luther King Jr. on Sunday.

Actor Felix Justice did a portrayal of King’s speeches.

While San Francisco native Danny Glover did excerpts of noted activist civil rights poet Langston Hughes.

The Marin City Dr. Martin Luther King coalition organized the event.

KRON4’s Pam Moore was an emcee at the event.

Martin Luther King Jr. day was on Monday.

