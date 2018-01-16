VIDEO: Modesto officer hospitalized after crash with wrong-way DUI driving suspect

KTXL Published:

 

MODESTO (KTXL) — A Modesto Police officer was seriously hurt Tuesday morning in a crash with someone suspected of driving under the influence.

Police said the officer was helping the CHP during a chase with the suspect. At one point, the investigators say the driver ran a stop sign at Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue and broadsided the officer.

In a photo provided by the Modesto Police Department, the officer’s patrol car and the suspect’s Toyota Tundra appeared to end up in the front yard of a home. 

Sabrina Rodriguez, who lives in the home, says her four daughters were shaken by the crash. The girls had to go somewhere else to get some rest before school, Rodriguez said.

“They were scared to come home after what happened,” she told KTXL.

The patrol car hit the side of the house and broke a window, but the home is still safe to live in.

The officer was taken to the hospital where he is said to be in serious but stable condition. He was later identified as Officer Juan Arroyo. Arroyo has been with the Modesto Police Department for five years.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Nazario Castillo, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

