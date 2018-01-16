PINOLE (KRON) — A Pinole family says someone has been egging their home off and on for years and they want it to stop.

The family says the latest egging happened on Monday night.

It’s happening at a home on Kildare Way near Marlsta Road in Pinole.

Deanna Mayfield says that for the past three years, someone has been throwing eggs at her mother’s house in Pinole.

The culprit attacks in the middle of the night and then disappears for months at a time but always comes back eventually.

The last incident was Monday evening.

The eggshells are still sitting in the driveway.

“It’s on the walls and above the garage,” Mayfield said. “My mom has tried to clean it up, but it won’t come off.”

The family doesn’t know who’s doing this or why.

Deanna speculates that it might be one of her sister’s former boyfriends, but they don’t know for sure.

What they do know is that the attacks on their home are starting to take an emotional toll.

“It’s made me angry,” Mayfield said. “I’m very protective of my mom and sisters who live here. I mean, if we can find the person, I want to press all charges.”

The family does not have video cameras outside their house, nor have they taken their concerns to police.

For a long time, the eggings were simply a nuisance, but because it keeps happening, they wanted to speak out in the hopes that whoever is doing this will stop or someone with information might come forward to help them.

“If it is happening around the area, the community can come together and hopefully get this person,” Mayfield said.

Now, Denise told KRON4 they are now going to put up surveillance cameras to try to catch this person.

