VIDEO REPORT: What trauma will tortured, malnourished Riverside County children face now they’re free?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The disturbing discovery of the tortured children is difficult to fathom and has many people asking, why did this happen?

So on Tuesday night, KRON4’s Gabe Slate spoke with an expert to find out what could have driven these parents to imprison their children.

And what sort of trauma will the kids be facing now that they are free?

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

