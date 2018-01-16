VIDEO: San Jose high school tennis coach presumed dead after skydiving accident in New Zealand

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose high school tennis coach is missing and presumed dead after a skydiving accident in New Zealand.
Authorities say Tyler Nii plunged into a lake on the south island of New Zealand last Wednesday.
The 27-year-old was a tennis coach at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose.
New Zealand police say another skydiver was also injured in the sky diving accident, but will be okay.
Crews are still searching for Nii’s body.
- DUBLIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENT DIES ON UNKNOWN ILLNESS
- SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS TRADE FOR ALL STAR OUTFIELDER
- 13 BROTHERS AND SISTERS HELD CAPTIVE, CHAINED TO BEDS
- LAVA FLOWS FROM PHILIPPINES VOLCANO
- WOMAN DELIVERS OWN BABY IN TARGET PARKING LOT
- WOMAN RETURNS ‘DEAD’ XMAS TREE TO COSTCO FOR FULL REFUND