VIDEO: San Jose high school tennis coach presumed dead after skydiving accident in New Zealand

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose high school tennis coach is missing and presumed dead after a skydiving accident in New Zealand.

Authorities say Tyler Nii plunged into a lake on the south island of New Zealand last Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was a tennis coach at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose.

New Zealand police say another skydiver was also injured in the sky diving accident, but will be okay.

Crews are still searching for Nii’s body.

