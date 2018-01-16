ALAMEDA (KRON) — KRON4 has reported on four different laptop thefts that happened at coffee shops around the Bay Area, and that is just since Jan. 1.

Now, it’s happened again.

The latest happened on Sunday in Alameda at a Starbucks where thieves have made off with laptops before.

It was a lot like many of the other robberies–a snatch-and-grab. But this time, there were three guys working at once.

The Starbucks on Atlantic in Alameda is where three men stole three laptops Sunday evening.

They walked in, each targeted a laptop, grabbed them, and ran out.

Police say it seems like at least one of the victims’ computers was unattended, but one victim was actively using his, and it still got swiped.

Last fall, there was a rash of laptop thefts at East Bay coffee shops, including this same Starbucks.

There have been well over a dozen in the past several months.

One woman at the Starbucks Tuesday didn’t see Sunday’s action but says she has seen two other robberies as they happened at the same shop.

She said they too happened on Sundays.

Police got some general suspect descriptions from the victims.

They say all three thieves were black men, anywhere from 20 to 30.

One had a red hoodie, the second had a gray hooded jacket, and the third had a red sweatshirt.

One of the victims tried to run after the bad guys but lost sight of them near Buena Vista Avenue.

Police are still waiting to go over video surveillance from Starbucks.

