PERRIS (KRON) — The arrests of the parents accused of hold their children captive in Southern California was caught on video by a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

The video shows 54-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin being taken from their Perris home into police vehicles.

The video also shows several of the children being escorted by deputies into a van in the driveway.

A 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family’s home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, some so malnourished officers at first believed all were children even though seven are adults.

Police went to the family home in Perris, about 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says deputies found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings.

The siblings range in age from 2 to 29.

Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. Greg Fellows said the mother was “perplexed” when deputies arrived at the family’s home.

Fellows said the investigation has so far found no indication of sexual abuse but that the conditions amounted to torture.

“If you can imagine being a 10-year-old and being chained to a bed … I would call that torture,” he said.

The family had lived in Perris since 2014, and deputies had never been to the residence previously for any reason, Fellows said.

Social workers had never visited either, said Susan von Zabern, director of the county Department of Public Social Services.

The seven adult children were being cared for at Corona Regional Medical Center, said CEO Mark Uffer. He described them as small and clearly malnourished. They were being fed and were listed in stable condition.

