VIDEO: Vandals topple 100 beehives, kill 200,000 bees near Gilroy

By and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

PRUNEDALE, California (KRON/CNN) — Vandals killed hundreds of thousands of bees over the weekend.

The damage not only a loss for the beekeeper but for the environment.

This happened in Prunedale, about 20 miles southwest of Gilroy.

Alfonzo Perez was keeping the bees on this property because they love the eucalyptus trees.

He thought it was a safe area, but this weekend, someone killed the bees and with them a huge portion of Perez’ salary.

“Somebody came in here and tipped over all the boxes and sprayed them with diesel fuel, so it killed a whole bunch of bees,” landowner Mike Hickenbottom said.

Perez says the damage totals more than $50,000.

The dead bees are not only a loss for a beekeeper’s salary but for everyone.

Bees have a major role in pollinating food we eat, like apples, avocados, strawberries, and more.

And in recent years, researchers have raised concerns about the long-term impact of the declining bee population.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s