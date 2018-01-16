MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
DETROIT (AP) — The National Weather Service says the bright light and what sounded like thunder in the sky across the Detroit metropolitan area may have been a meteor.
Meteorologist Jordan Dale says the weather service hasn’t been able to confirm that it was a meteor despite reports and videos received by the agency late Tuesday. But he says “it was not thunder or lightning or weather-related.”
Some residents reported their homes shaking.
The weather service says by about 9 p.m. it had received dozens of reports.
WAS IT A METEOR??? This video captures the bright light everyone has seen in the sky tonight. Courtesy of #Local4 viewer Kevin McCombs. pic.twitter.com/RY4u23jYAY
— Jason Colthorp (@JasonColthorp) January 17, 2018
Dale says the weather service is trying to determine what caused the light and noise, calling it “a rare occurrence.”
USGS confirms meteor occurred around 810pm, causing a magnitude 2.0 earthquake: https://t.co/ikp8BG4ITp #miwx
— NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018
