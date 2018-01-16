WATCH: Boom heard as bright light streaks across sky in Michigan, possible meteor

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

DETROIT (AP) — The National Weather Service says the bright light and what sounded like thunder in the sky across the Detroit metropolitan area may have been a meteor.

Meteorologist Jordan Dale says the weather service hasn’t been able to confirm that it was a meteor despite reports and videos received by the agency late Tuesday. But he says “it was not thunder or lightning or weather-related.”

Some residents reported their homes shaking.

The weather service says by about 9 p.m. it had received dozens of reports.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Dale says the weather service is trying to determine what caused the light and noise, calling it “a rare occurrence.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s