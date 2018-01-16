WATCH: Dash camera catches car flying through air, slamming into Southern California building

By Calily Bien Published:

 

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KXAN) — New dash camera footage shows the moment a car hit a curb and managed to get enough air to slam into the second floor of a dental office in Southern California.

The dash camera was that of an OC Transit Authority patrol vehicle. The person was driving down the street when the camera catches a car flying across the street and hit the building. The patrol car narrowly misses getting hit by the car.

Investigators say the driver was traveling at a high speed when it hit raised median causing it to become airborne. The car caught fire after it crashed into the building.

The passenger and driver were both taken to the hospital where the driver admitted to using drugs.

A surveillance camera caught another angle of the crash:

