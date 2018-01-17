19-year-old man hurt in Berkeley drive-by shooting

BERKELEY (KRON) — A 19-year-old man was hurt in Berkeley after a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened at around 10:12 p.m. on West Frontage Road and Ashby Avenue. The man and his girlfriend, also 19, had stopped at a stop sign when another car pulled up along the right passenger side and shot into their car.

The man, who was the passenger, was shot in the leg multiple times.

The driver was not hit in the shooting, and she drove the man to the hospital.

The man shot is expected to be OK.

