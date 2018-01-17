3.0 earthquake strikes near Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — A 3.0 earthquake struck near Morgan Hill on Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at around 6:41 p.m. about 16 kilometers (9.94 miles) north of Morgan Hill.

It was centered 14.1 miles east-southeast of San Jose.

The earthquake had a depth of 5.2 kilometers (3.23 miles).

