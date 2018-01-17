3.0 earthquake strikes near Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — A 3.0 earthquake struck near Morgan Hill on Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake hit at around 6:41 p.m. about 16 kilometers (9.94 miles) north of Morgan Hill.
It was centered 14.1 miles east-southeast of San Jose.
The earthquake had a depth of 5.2 kilometers (3.23 miles).
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
- NEW CALIFORNIA DECLARES ‘INDEPENDENCE’ FROM STATE
- SHAKE SHACK IS COMING TO THE BAY AREA
- MOM OF CHILDREN CHAINED TO BEDS ‘PERPLEXED’ BY POLICE VISIT
- SAN JOSE WOMAN, 40, DIES AFTER CATCHING FLU
- 3-YEAR-OLD GIRL KILLED BY FAMILY’S NEWLY ADOPTED DOG
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE