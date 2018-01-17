4.2 earthquake shakes North Bay

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A 4.2 earthquake centered near Cobb, California shook the North Bay on Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered about 38 kilometers (23.6 miles) north of Santa Rosa and 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) northeast of The Geysers.

The quake had a depth of 0.4 kilometers (.25 miles).

It struck at 9:55 p.m.

