SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol believes someone is targeting tech buses commuting back and forth on highways 280 and 85.

Five different charter buses had their windows smashed in one day.

All of the incidents happened on Tuesday on Interstate 280 between Highway 84 near Woodside and Highway 85 near Cupertino.

The commuter buses had windows shattered by an unknown object, possibly a rock or a pellet gun.

In four of the cases, the buses were transporting Apple employees. The fifth bus involved Google workers.

Some of the incidents happened in the morning, others in the evening.

In some instances, the buses were traveling northbound, others southbound.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents, but the CHP is taking this very seriously and are out patrolling for whoever is responsible because this is a very reckless thing to do.

“We don’t know when someone is shooting at a vehicle or throwing something at a vehicle what it’s gonna cost,” CHP Officer Art Montiel said. “It could cause the driver to lose control. The vehicle, and this case being a bus, it could create a major crash. At the same time, it could involve a lot of vehicles and then the injuries to the passengers and drivers.”

The CHP says they are working with other law enforcement agencies and Apple’s security team since the majority of the buses have been transporting their people.

The CHP asking anyone with any information, or dash cam video, that could help them to give them a call.

