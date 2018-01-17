LIVE: Active landslide threatens home in Malibu

MALIBU (KRON) — An active landslide could be threatening a three-story home in Malibu, according to Los Angeles County fire officials.

Authorities received a call about the landslide at around 3:46 p.m. concerning a home in the 2800 block of Hume Road, fire officials told KTLA.

Fire crews have responded to the scene. Building and safety have been notified.

*Outside Investigation* #Malibu FS-70 2800 Block of Hume Road. @LACo_FD Engine 70 reports active mud slide affecting a 3 story home. Building & safety has been requested. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) January 18, 2018

