LIVE: Active landslide threatens home in Malibu

By Published: Updated:

MALIBU (KRON) — An active landslide could be threatening a three-story home in Malibu, according to Los Angeles County fire officials.

Authorities received a call about the landslide at around 3:46 p.m. concerning a home in the 2800 block of Hume Road, fire officials told KTLA.

Fire crews have responded to the scene. Building and safety have been notified.

Check back for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s