LIVE: Active landslide threatens home in Malibu

MALIBU (KRON) — An active landslide could be threatening a three-story home in Malibu, according to Los Angeles County fire officials.
Authorities received a call about the landslide at around 3:46 p.m. concerning a home in the 2800 block of Hume Road, fire officials told KTLA.
Fire crews have responded to the scene. Building and safety have been notified.
Check back for updates
