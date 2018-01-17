ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday for allegedly allowing inmates to beat another inmate at Santa Rita Jail, according to authorities.

Joseph Bailey, 28, of Tracy, is accused of allowing a small group of inmates to physically assault another inmate in a minimum-security area of the jail in Dublin.

The allegations were first brought forward on October 24 of last year by an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office staff assigned to Santa Rita Jail.

Bailey was immediately placed on administrative leave.

A criminal investigation was launched and extensive interviews were conducted with two dozen people, including Sheriff’s Office employees, Alameda County inmates and inmates who were subsequently released after the incident.

The investigation led detectives to believe there was probable cause that Bailey was complicit in criminal activity against the inmate, authorities said.

Bailey has been charged with Felonious Assault Likely to Cause Great Bodily Injury and Assault Under the Color of Authority.

