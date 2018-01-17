At least 7 East San Jose schools burglarized within the last week

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Several schools in the South Bay have been burglarized within the last week.

At least seven schools were hit in East San Jose.

San Jose police say the windows at the schools were either broken or a door was pried open to gain access inside.

Then, the schools were ransacked.

Two of the schools were hit on different days.

The last five happened all on the same morning.

No arrests have been made.

Here are the schools that were hit:

1.       01/11/18    7:59 AM    Sheppard Middle School    Burglary
2.       01/14/18    1:58 PM    Ocala Steam Academy    Burglary
3.       01/16/18    2:10 AM    Toyon Elementary School    Burglary
4.       01/16/18    3:06 AM    Joseph George Middle School    Burglary
5.       01/16/18    7:18 AM    Whaley Elementary School    Burglary
6.       01/16/18    7:44 AM    Katherine Smith Elementary  School     Burglary
7.       01/16/18    7:45 AM    Alum Rock Union High School District Office    Burglary

