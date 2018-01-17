Chilly temps, heavy rainfall expected as storm approaches Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A new storm system will touchdown around the Bay Area late Wednesday night and bring about heavy rain and chilly temperatures.
KRON4’s Rebecca Strom says the storm is coming out of the Gulf of Alaska and will set in around 11 p.m. and last through Friday afternoon.
Drivers should prepare for a wet Thursday morning commute will off-and -on shower activity through the night.
