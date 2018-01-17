Fremont detective injured during stolen vehicle investigation in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) — Police activity in Hayward Wednesday was due to a stolen vehicle investigation, according to Fremont police.

A Fremont detective was injured while investigating an occupied stolen vehicle in Hayward, police said.

Two women were taken into custody, according to police.

The injured detective and a suspect who was also injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

There are no outstanding suspects at this time.

No further information was made available by police.

