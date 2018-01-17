HAVE A LOOK: New Warriors’ arena in San Francisco taking shape

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–It’s been a year since crews broke ground on the new Warriors’ arena and it’s nearly halfway complete.

The team’s new arena is located just off Third Street in the Mission Bay Area of San Francisco, making it a prime location for fans.

KRON4’s Will Tran reported live from the Chase Center where the Warriors are expected to move during the 2019-20 season.

Nearly 450 workers were called to help with the large-scale project that costs around $1 billion.

Engineers say they are on schedule to completion thanks to proper planning and commitment.

