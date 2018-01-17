HAVE A LOOK: New Warriors’ arena in San Francisco taking shape

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–It’s been a year since crews broke ground on the new Warriors’ arena and it’s nearly halfway complete.

The team’s new arena is located just off Third Street in the Mission Bay Area of San Francisco, making it a prime location for fans.

KRON4’s Will Tran reported live from the Chase Center where the Warriors are expected to move during the 2019-20 season.

Nearly 450 workers were called to help with the large-scale project that costs around $1 billion.

Engineers say they are on schedule to completion thanks to proper planning and commitment.

450 workers round the clock at chase Center for @warriors billion dollar building. 40% done. On schedule for 2019 pic.twitter.com/HeUkH3tNg3 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 17, 2018

Inside the new chase center for @warriors. That’s where basketball court will be. On schedule for 2019 season pic.twitter.com/1yDQ3y5pju — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 17, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES