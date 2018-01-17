KRON4 Morning Buzz: Kim K and Kanye welcome baby No. 3

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Trending today on KRON4’s Morning Buzz, Steph Curry is still king, and Kim and Kanye welcome a new baby girl.
Curry has the number one selling jersey in the NBA so far this season. Coming up on his tail is Lebron James with the second best and KD comes in third.
One baby born and two more to go for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kim Kardashian broke the news with a simple tweet that read, ” Mother of three.” Kim and Kanye had a surrogate carry their third child, The superstars haven’t revealed the new baby’s name yet, but there are three perfectly good directions they could go in after West.
