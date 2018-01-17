Injuries reported after multi-car crash in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Authorities are on the scene of a multi-car crash in Antioch Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Somersville Road near the Somersville Town Center.

The eastbound Highway 4 exit at Somersville Road is currently closed.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy followed a suspect who then collided with another car.

Authorities say there were injuries but provided no further details.

Further details on the crash are unavailable at this time.

Sheriff's Office is working a traffic collision on Somersville Road in Antioch. No pursuit. Deputy followed suspect who collided into another car. There were injuries. More details coming. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) January 17, 2018

