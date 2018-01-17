Injuries reported after multi-car crash in Antioch

By Published: Updated:

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Authorities are on the scene of a multi-car crash in Antioch Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Somersville Road near the Somersville Town Center.

The eastbound Highway 4 exit at Somersville Road is currently closed.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy followed a suspect who then collided with another car.

Authorities say there were injuries but provided no further details.

Use KRON4’s Traffic Map to avoid the area.

Further details on the crash are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s