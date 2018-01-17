Injuries reported after multi-car crash in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Authorities are on the scene of a multi-car crash in Antioch Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Somersville Road near the Somersville Town Center.
The eastbound Highway 4 exit at Somersville Road is currently closed.
According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy followed a suspect who then collided with another car.
Authorities say there were injuries but provided no further details.
Use KRON4’s Traffic Map to avoid the area.
Further details on the crash are unavailable at this time.
