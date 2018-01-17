Napa High School, district offices on lockdown

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)– Napa High School along with district offices are on lockdown this morning.
According to a message posted on the Napa Valley Unified School District’s website, all students and employees are safe.
They are requesting that no one enter either location until the lockdown is lifted.
At this time, no information on what prompted the lockdown.
- DUBLIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENT DIES ON UNKNOWN ILLNESS
- SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS TRADE FOR ALL STAR OUTFIELDER
- 13 BROTHERS AND SISTERS HELD CAPTIVE, CHAINED TO BEDS
- LAVA FLOWS FROM PHILIPPINES VOLCANO
- WOMAN DELIVERS OWN BABY IN TARGET PARKING LOT
- WOMAN RETURNS ‘DEAD’ XMAS TREE TO COSTCO FOR FULL REFUND