Napa High School, district offices on lockdown

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)– Napa High School along with district offices are on lockdown this morning.

According to a message posted on the Napa Valley Unified School District’s website, all students and employees are safe.

They are requesting that no one enter either location until the lockdown is lifted.

At this time, no information on what prompted the lockdown.

