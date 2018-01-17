New report hints at possible immigration sweep in the Bay Area



SANTA CLARA (KRON)–A new report suggests that another immigration raid could soon happen across the Bay Area.

A massive sweep happened at 7-Eleven stores last Wednesday where agents targeted about 100 locations nationwide.

Oakland city council members say any raid won’t be happening with their help.

At least 21 people were arrested during the ICE operations. The sweep included four Bay Area counties, including Santa Clara County, Napa, Sebastopol, Santa Rosa, Suisun City and Petaluma.

The City of Oakland is preparing in response to those raids and in anticipation of more sweeps.

Oakland City Council unanimously passed Citywide, a resolution to clarify that Oakland police is not to cooperate with ICE.

The resolution was authored by Councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan, who is an active supporter of Oakland’s sanctuary city statues. In a press release issued by Kaplan, she said the resolution clarifies that OPD is not to collude with ICE at a time when federal plans are underway to conduce massive ICE sweeps in the Bay Area.

According to Kaplan, President Trump’s ICE director has threatened to target immigrants and elected officials of sanctuary cities.

Immigration groups in the Bay Area are fighting back and say those type of tactic won’t be tolerated.