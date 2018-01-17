PALO ALTO (KRON) — An investigation is underway after seven Stanford University students believe they were drugged at a fraternity house party over the weekend by a non-Stanford student.

The Stanford University Public Safety confirmed Wednesday to KRON4 that they are investigating the allegations.

The suspected drugging happened Friday night at the Sigma Chi fraternity, the Stanford Daily reported.

According to the Stanford Daily, five members of Pi Beta Phi and two members of the men’s rowing experienced symptoms similar to those from ‘date rape’ drugs.

Pi Beta Phi sent KRON4 the following statement:

The safety and wellbeing of our members is Pi Beta Phi’s number one priority, and we are partnering with the University to learn more. The reports shared from those who attended an open house event on Friday night are very concerning. A discussion was held at the chapter’s weekly meeting, and we will support the individual members affected.

#StanfordUniversity Publice Safety confirms investigation into suspected drugging of at least 7 students during party at fraternity house. Non student under suspicion. #StanfordDaily reports symptoms similar to those from so called “date rape” drugs. pic.twitter.com/FIKh9NWBjB — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 17, 2018

