Police: Man assaults, kills girlfriend’s brother at San Jose home

Daniel Gonzales
Daniel Gonzales

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 65-year-old man who was assaulted by his sister’s boyfriend at a San Jose home has died, police said on Wednesday.

The assault happened on Nov. 10 at around 7:32 a.m. in the 400 block of Buena Vista Avenue, authorities said.

When officers responded to a family disturbance, they found Baltazar Rudolph Espinoza on the ground. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Officers determined victim Espinoza was assaulted by suspect (Daniel Gonzales, 50). Further investigation revealed suspect Gonzales was the boyfriend of victim Espinoza’s sister. Suspect Gonzales was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on an unrelated parole violation,” police said in a press release.

Espinoza died on Saturday.

The case is now being investigated as a murder.

The victim and suspect are San Jose residents.

