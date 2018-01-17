Police: Reports of a second shooting in Napa

NAPA (KRON)–Napa police are investigating a second shooting that happened Wednesday morning.
According to Captain Pat Manser with the Napa Police Department, gunfire broke out near north Baywood Lane and Maclean Street.
Manser tells KRON4, this latest shooting is unrelated to the incident that happened outside a Starbucks which prompted a school lockdown at Napa High School.
Police say there is a possibility that both shootings involve the same suspect, but the victims don’t know each other.
