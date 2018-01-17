Police: San Francisco man arrested for stabbing his mother to death

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested a man for the murder of his mother, authorities said.

Islam Moustafa is accused of stabbing his mom multiple times last week.

This happened on Randolph and Arch Street near the city’s Oceanview neighborhood.

Investigators arrested Moustafa within 24 hours of the stabbing.

He was booked into jail for murder.

Here is the full statement by police:

On January 12, 2018 at 10:34 PM, San Francisco Police officers responded to the 300 block of Randolph Avenue regarding a person who just stabbed his mother. Upon arrival, officers found the victim identified as a 67 year-old San Francisco resident, Noda Nasser, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The San Francisco Fire Department paramedics responded and rendered aid. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical professionals. An investigation by the SFPD Homicide Unit was initiated. Officers from Taraval Station were able to promptly identify the suspect and make an arrest within 24 hours of the initial incident. On January 12, 2018, SFPD officers arrested Islam Moustafa, a 32 year old San Francisco resident. Moustafa was booked into the San Francisco County Jail for murder. A booking photo accompanies this media release. Although there has been an arrest made, investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the San Francisco Police anonymously at 415-575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES